Glen Powell is not afraid to bare it all.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 35, showed off his toned physique as the December cover star for Men’s Health. In one particularly risqué photo, Powell wears only a watch and looks over his shoulder at the camera while carrying a cowboy hat and a towel. In another pic, he does one-handed push-ups while holding his dog, Brisket, in the other hand.

In an accompanying video interview shared via Men’s Health’s YouTube channel, the actor opened up about his diet and fitness routine. In addition to running and lifting weights in the gym, Powell said he likes to try new workouts — one of which has led to an interesting discovery.

“Recently, I’ve gotten into pilates and yoga,” he shared. “Not because I love it but because it’s a great little social scene and then also, you end up working muscles you never worked before … I tried Pilates and there’s a dimple in my ass that I’ve never seen before.”

Powell laughed as he added, “Real crowd pleaser, that dimple.”

When asked if he’s ever received any workout tips from castmates, Powell recalled a piece of advice from his Expendables costar Sylvester Stallone: “[Stalone] saw me doing crunches in the gym and he’s like, ‘Why are you working out your abs when you’re keeping your shirt on? Work out the cinema muscles, the forearms and the traps.’ Straight to you from the ‘80s.”

Powell added that he’s watched his portion sizes as he’s gotten older. “I can eat so much and I think just for me, on a health level, it’s not necessarily taking the fun out of your life; it’s just riding the brake,” Powell explained. “Because I can go nuts if I want to,” he said, noting that he once consumed 40-plus ribs in one sitting.

Powell also addressed the rumors that he’s dating his Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney. While promoting the R-rated comedy, which premieres in December, the pair’s cozy demeanor at CinemaCon sparked romance speculation. At the time, Powell had recently split from model and designer Gigi Paris after three years of dating. Sweeney, 26, has been engaged to Jonathan Davino since 2022.

Related: Costar Couples! Celeb Costars Who Fell in Love on TV and Movie Sets From Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux to Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, see which stars have found love on set

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” Powell said of the rumors. “But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

He admitted that reaching a higher level of fame has inevitably complicated his dating life.

“On a romantic level, you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing. It’s a lot to deal with,” he said. “Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with.”