Brace yourself for the storm of all storms because the official Twisters trailer will make you feel like you are part of the action — and stuck in the intense weather phenomena.

Universal Pictures dropped the first look at the 2024 action film during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. The video includes a glimpse of Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and more of the movie’s biggest stars.

Powell plays Tyler Owens, a reckless social media star who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures. He crosses paths with Kate Cooper (Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter. They’ll have to work together if they want to survive.

Twisters is the follow-up film to 1996’s Twister. The original movie followed storm chasers and couple Bill (the late Bill Paxton) and Jo Harding (Helen Hunt) as they put themselves into the crosshairs of violent tornadoes thanks to their inventive weather alert system.

The film was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. It grossed more than $494 million worldwide.

News of a sequel began to surface in October 2022. Two months later, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, will open in theaters on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Edgar-Jones, 25, was the first actress brought on board for the project in March 2023. Powell, 35, signed on the following month, as did Anthony Ramos. In May 2023, Deadline confirmed the addition of actors Maura Tierney, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, David Corenswet, Tunde Adebimpe and Katy O’Brian.

The film’s plot and character identities remained under wraps at the time, but Powell teased what’s to come in December 2023. “It’s definitely not a reboot. We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one,” he told Vogue, insisting, “It’s a completely original story.”

Powell revealed, “There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern-day.” He explained that filming wrapped “a couple of nights ago” and since Twister was a megahit, he’s hoping Twisters will be just as noteworthy.

“I don’t think anyone has brought up this movie in forever, but talking to people, they’re like, ‘That was one of my favorite movies growing up. That movie terrified me,’” Powell said.

The actor added that Tom Cruise previously told him the key to movie success, which he is counting on with Twisters. “When I was working on Top Gun: [Maverick], Cruise brought up a really interesting thing, where he’s like, ‘If you want to make movies of a certain size and scope and scale, you have to figure out what can connect with everyone around the world in every territory,’” Powell recalled. “And humans versus weather is a very universal idea — how powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces.”