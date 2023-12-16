Glen Powell is looking for a longtime love.

The Top Gun: Maverick star has been in Hollywood for a while now and experienced a few relationships in the public eye. However, as Powell’s star continues to rise, he’s learning the difficulty of finding a truly meaningful relationship.

“The older I get, the more I look at my parents with awe at the fact that it’s really hard for love to survive 40 years in this world,” Powell told Bustle during a December 2023 interview. “If I could have what my parents have, I’d be really, really happy.”

Powell’s love life became a major topic of conversation as he filmed Anyone But You with Sydney Sweeney in early 2023, just as news of his split with girlfriend of two years Gigi Paris broke. (Both Sweeney and Powell denied that there was anything romantic going on between them.)

Despite his past relationships, Powell revealed during his Bustle interview that he’s single — and not on any dating apps.

“I’ve been talking to some people in my life and they’re like, ‘Glen, you’re a single guy. I know you’re trying to do all the right things in all the right ways, but you just have to embrace that those failures will be a little more public, a little more hurtful than maybe most people, maybe a little more embarrassing, but it’s OK. But when you’re going to fall, and you will inevitably fall in love, it’ll work,’” he said.

