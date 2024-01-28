Dakota Johnson and the Saturday Night Live comedy group Please Don’t Destroy alike understand that they are so-called “nepo babies” — and weren’t afraid to share their status during the Saturday, January 27, episode.

Johnson, 34, hosted the second SNL episode of the year, where she took the time to roast show writers Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy and John Higgins in one of their Please Don’t Destroy videos.

“How does it feel to be in the least viral Taylor Swift video that she’s ever had?” Johnson asked the trio, referring to the pop star, 34, calling them “three sad virgins” in a 2021 musical skit with Pete Davidson.

After trading barbs about each other’s careers, Higgins, 28, made a dig about Johnson’s 2023 film Daddio.

“Is ‘Daddio’ who you called to get your job?” she nonchalantly responded, referring to John’s father, Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins.

John replied, “You wanna do the parent thing?”

Dakota, for her part, also has famous parents. She is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, as well as the stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas. (Dakota’s grandmother Tippi Hendren is also a famous actress.) Despite being a so-called “nepo baby,” Dakota didn’t want to address her family in the sketch.

“No, not really,” she said. “Nepo truce?”

John and Martin, the son of former SNL producer Tim Herlihy, agreed as they repeated the phrase, “Nepo Truce,” and flashed matching rings. Dakota was wearing a coordinating rock and touched hers to John’s and Martin’s.

“A foot in the door and so much more,” they chanted as Marshall, who does not have a parent working in Hollywood, tried to join in.

“I hate when you guys do that,” Marshall, 29, quipped when they pushed his non-bejeweled hand away.

The truce seemingly worked as Martin was ready to let bygones be bygones.

“I don’t know why we’re insulting each other,” Martin, 25, said. “I’m generally a big fan of yours. like, I loved Bigger Splash … is that what you hoped it would make at the box office?”

Dakota has previously been candid about her Hollywood privilege as the daughter of famous stars.

“My life is incredibly lucky and privileged, and the life I led growing up was remarkable — the places I went and how we lived and what we were able to experience,” the Madame Web actress told Vanity Fair in June 2022. “But we also struggled with internal family dynamics and situations and events that are so traumatic.”

Dakota’s parents divorced in 1994.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.