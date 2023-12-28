Family dynasties are not uncommon in Hollywood, from Snoop Dogg and Brandy to Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola.

Brandy and her brother, Ray J, have another famous relative in their brood: Snoop Dogg, their first cousin. Snoop and Brandy even collaborated on a 2009 duet, “Special.”

Cage also has a famous cousin in the spotlight: Coppola. Both Cage and Sofia are members of the legendary Coppola family. Carmine and Italia Coppola had three children: August Floyd Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola and Talia Rose Coppola. (Cage is one of the sons of August, who died in 2009, and Sofia is the daughter of The Godfather director Francis Ford.)

Cage changed his last name from Coppola after working on 1982’s Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

“People would not stop saying things like, ‘I love the smell of Nicolas in the morning,’” Cage said during an April 2022 Wired Autocomplete interview, quoting Apocalypse Now but swapping his first name for napalm. “It made it hard to work, and I said, ‘I don’t need this,’ and changed it to Cage.”

The National Treasure star chose the last name Cage in homage to Marvel Comics’ Luke Cage and composer John Cage.

Keep scrolling to see more unexpected celebrity connections: