Sibling love! Beanie Feldstein could not stop gushing over her older brother, Jonah Hill, ahead of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

“Oh, my God, I mean, he’s my best friend in the world, so I’m always excited for him,” the Booksmart star, 26, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Gold Meets Golden Pre-Golden Globes event in Beverly Hills on Saturday, January 4.

Us Weekly confirmed that Hill, 36, proposed to girlfriend Gianna Santos in September 2019, one year after the couple started dating. The Moneyball star and his ex, Erin Galpern, called it quits seven months before he was first spotted with his now-fiancée.

Hill’s little sister is nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe award this year for her role in Olivia Wilde‘s critically acclaimed directorial debut, Booksmart.

“What a ridiculously surreal, special morning. Thank you to the HFPA for this beautiful nomination amongst the most extraordinary women,” the Lady Bird star wrote via Instagram after learning about her nomination on December 9. “To get to be there with my partner on this journey @kaitlyndever, my life partner @bensplatt and my lady bird [costar Saoirse Ronan] is too much for my heart.”

Feldstein had a breakout year in 2019 but admits she wouldn’t have been able to do it without some sage advice from her Academy Award-nominated older brother. The California native revealed how Hill helped her prepare for her first major movie role in 2016’s Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

“The best advice he ever gave me was ‘no joke is precious,'” Feldstein said on Saturday. “When we were doing Neighbors 2 actually, he was like, ‘You’re gonna film so much stuff that’s going to end up on the cutting room floor,’ just because that’s how comedies work. That was such good advice because you over-film and then they cut it down.”

The How to Build a Girl star may be the younger sibling, but she’s not afraid to give her big brother some words of wisdom when he needs them.

“We give each other advice all the time,” Feldstein, who is set to play Monica Lewinsky in the third season of American Crime Story, admitted. “We are constantly found heart-to-hearting in a corner at a family engagement.”