Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Gianna Santos Are Engaged After a Year of Dating





Off the market. Jonah Hill is engaged to his girlfriend of a year, Gianna Santos, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Moneyball star, 35, and his wife-to-be, 30, have been dating since summer 2018, the New York Post’s Page Six reports. According to Santos’ LinkedIn, she is the content manager at the beauty company Violet Grey. She previously worked as a stylist and producer at the fashion brand KITH and graduated from Fordham University in New York City in 2011.

The couple was most recently photographed on Monday, September 2, as they walked in the rain with umbrellas on the way to The Smile in New York City for breakfast. Santos, who covered her hands in her coat pocket for many of the pictures, didn’t seem to have a ring on during the date.

Before his engagement to Santos, the Superbad star dated artist Erin Galpern. Us broke the news of their relationship in February 2018. Hill split from his longtime girlfriend Jordan Klein in October 2011 after meeting in high school. He also dated Dustin Hoffman’s daughter Ali for a few months before calling it quits in September 2012. The 21 Jump Street actor has also been linked to actress Isabelle McNally and dietician Brooke Glazer.

In an October 2018 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hill opened up about body acceptance and how he’s come to love the skin he’s in.

“I think everybody has a version of themselves — I call it, like, a snapshot, let’s say, at some point in your life, of the person you are,” he said. “You’re trying to kind of hide from the world or makes you feel a certain way, and even if you get success or you grow up or you become good-looking or whatever, the things that you think will fix the thing you kind of carry some part of that with you. So for me, it’s definitely being, like, this 14-year-old kid, being overweight, wanting to fit in with these skaters and hip-hop kids and just feeling lonely and maybe not understanding my own worth.”

Hill highlighted his self-image struggles further in an essay for Inner Children magazine, which he read aloud on the talk show.

“I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive, and it’s only in the last four years writing and directing my movie Mid90s that I’ve started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head,” he wrote.

The Wolf of Wall Street star ended his piece by explaining how he may never overcome his body insecurities and why that’s OK.

“I’m under construction like we all are, you know what I mean? We’re all just trying to figure it out,” he said.

