Jonah Hill Is Dating Erin Galpern

Mystery solved! Jonah Hill is dating a woman named Erin Galpern, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The pair was first spotted together in September 2017 in New York City, according to the Daily Mail. The 34-year-old actor and his blonde girlfriend were later seem in January on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Hill split from his longtime girlfriend, Jordan Klein, in October 2011, after meeting in high school. He went on to date Dustin Hoffman’s daughter, Ali, for several months before calling it quits in September 2012. Hill has also been linked to Isabelle McNally and Brooke Glazer.

The Moneyball star made headlines last year for showing off his dramatic weight loss. He looked more in shape than ever while filming his upcoming Netflix series, Maniac, in New York, during August and September.

The actor’s weight has fluctuated over the years. The star gained 40 pounds for War Dogs in 2015, and started to slim down the following year. He spoke about his weight-loss journey during an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fall in 2016.

“I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?'” Hill told Fallon about his conversation with his 21 Jump Street costar. “Yes, you dumb motherf—er, of course you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.’”

Hill recently made his first public appearance since his brother, Jordan Feldstein, died in December. The Wolf of Wall Street actor attended the premiere his new film, Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, at Sundance in Park City, Utah, on January 20. As previously reported, Feldstein, who was the longtime manager of Maroon 5, died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40.

