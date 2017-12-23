Jordan Feldstein, Jonah Hill’s brother and the longtime manager of Maroon 5, died at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack on Friday, December 22.

A statement released by the family to Variety explains that Feldstein called 911 for shortness of breath but by the time paramedics arrived, he had gone into cardiac arrest and passed away shortly after. The Los Angeles County coroner also confirmed Feldstein’s death. Feldstein, whose sister Beanie is an actress currently starring in Lady Bird, is survived by two children.

Feldstein’s career began when he started working for ICM and Bill Leopold Management, later becoming the founder and CEO of Career Artist Management. CAM’s roster includes Maroon 5, Adam Levine, Iggy Azalea, Robin Thicke and Elle King — and Feldstein is credited with guiding Maroon 5 throughout the band’s success. He and Levine were childhood friends.

Feldstein was previously married to Francesca Eastwood, the daughter of Clint Eastwood. The couple secretly tied the knot at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on November 17, 2013.

The relationship was short-lived, however: the actress filed for an annulment a week later. A source told US Weekly at the time that they had a “wild night in Vegas” and married “too quickly and were drinking a lot,” while another added, “They didn’t know what they were doing.”

According to The Blast, Feldstein’s death is being investigated as a “possible accident or suicide” and the L.A. County Coroner’s office is conducting tests to find out if the music exec’s death is related to ingesting some sort of substance or substances.

The family is asking for privacy at this time, and requests that in lieu of food and flowers, memorial donations be made in Feldstein’s name to a charity that they will announce in the coming weeks.

