So sweet! Antonio Banderas opened up about his relationship with his former stepdaughter, Dakota Johnson.

“She was 5 when I met her, when she became my family,” the actor, 59, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, January 2, at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala. “I almost changed her nappies. She’s my daughter, I love her. I’ve been with her on my shoulders, traveling all around the world.”

The Pain and Glory star, who was married to Johnson’s mom, Melanie Griffith, from 1996 to 2014, gushed about the Fifty Shades of Grey star’s decision to attend the Hollywood Film Awards with him in November. “It was very, very beautiful, very emotional to hear that all of those years, I still mean [so much] to her,” Banderas said. “So it was very, very special.”

In August 2016, Griffith, 62, shared a sweet birthday tribute for her ex-husband on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to my ruggedly handsome ex husband @antoniobanderasoficial,” the Golden Globe winner captioned a throwback red carpet photo at the time. “I will always love you.”

Banderas, who shares 23-year-old daughter, Stella, with the actress, was previously married to Ana Leza from 1987 to 1996.

As for Griffith, the Working Girl star briefly married and split from Don Johnson in 1976. In 1981, she married actor-producer Steve Bauer and welcomed son Alexander, now 34, ahead of their 1989 split. That same year, Griffith reconciled with Don, 70, and remarried him in 1989 before divorcing seven years later.

She advised against marriage in February 2016, telling Us and other reporters: “There is no need. You don’t need to get married to have a child anymore. It’s not like there’s a stigma on a child, and getting married, you either go through the whole bulls–t of a prenuptial, or if you want to get divorced and you don’t have a prenuptial, then you wish you had a prenuptial.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus