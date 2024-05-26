Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are still in their concert era!

Weeks after Cooper, 49, and Hadid, 29, attended her friend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Paris, the couple stepped out at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival on Friday, May 24.

The Maestro star and Hadid, who have been linked since late last year, were spotted dancing throughout Stevie Nicks’ headlining set on Friday, per social media footage.

Hadid sported a white hoodie with a baby blue baseball cap to cover her blonde bob. She danced and sang along to Nicks’ performance, holding Cooper’s hand the entire time. At one point, Cooper untangled his hand from Hadid’s and placed it on the small of her back.

Cooper was also at the musical festival for work, joining basketball star Stephen Curry on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage on Saturday, May 25, for a cooking demonstration. Later that day, Cooper made a surprise appearance during Pearl Jam’s set to duet on “Maybe It’s Time.”

The Oscar nominee and Hadid were first linked in October 2023. While their relationship started casually, it has gotten more serious. Despite a 20-year age gap, the supermodel and Cooper have primarily bonded over their similar life outlooks and parenthood. Hadid shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik, while Cooper coparents daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Irina Shayk.

“They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023. “It’s still far too early to know where things might be headed. Things aren’t that serious right now, the attraction is there.”

As their romance heated up, they also became closer to Swift, 34, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The foursome has gone on multiple private double dates and weekend getaways.

Hadid and Cooper also joined Kelce, 34, in a private box at Paris’ La Défense Arena to watch Swift’s Eras Tour concert earlier this month. The trio was spotted dancing to the pop star’s biggest hits throughout the night.

Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, later revealed to brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast that he and Cooper briefly discussed the actor’s longtime fandom of the Philadelphia Eagles during the show. (Jason, 36, played his entire NFL career with the Eagles before retiring in March.)

“I didn’t [try to convert Bradley to a Chiefs fan],” Travis joked to Access Hollywood days later at his Kelce Jam festival in Kansas. “He’s a Philly fan and I don’t think there’s converting any Philly fan into a Chiefs fan. In that regard, go Birds, but it’s Chiefs Kingdom all the way, baby.”

Travis also got too timid to ask Cooper for acting advice, especially as the athlete gears up to appear on Ryan Murphy’s FX show Grotesquerie.

“BC is an unbelievable actor and director in his own right,” Travis added to the outlet. “I guess I’m just too shy to ask him for advice in those kinds of situations. I don’t know if I’d even be able to understand what he’s talking about.”