Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are working toward the next step in their relationship: introducing their daughters!

“They haven’t had a playdate with their girls yet but it’s definitely something they’ve discussed,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that Hadid, 28, and Cooper, 48, have “grown closer over the past couple weeks.”

Hadid shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, whom she split from in 2021. Cooper, meanwhile, coparents 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. Shayk, 37, and the Oscar winner called it quits in 2019.

While coordinating a playdate may prove difficult with Hadid and Cooper’s “incredibly busy schedules,” the insider tells Us, they’ve “made it a point to make time for each other whenever possible.”

When the twosome can’t see each other in person, the source adds they have prioritized “texting, FaceTiming [and] communicating every day.”

Carving out time for one another is just one of the things Hadid is grateful for in her relationship with the Maestro actor. “Gigi appreciates that Bradley is different from other men she’s dated,” the insider tells Us, sharing, “He’s really mature and treats her with nothing but respect.”

The model and Cooper have had a whirlwind start to their romance after being linked in early October. Following back-to-back sightings in New York City, the pair escaped to Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island beach house for a private weekend.

“Taylor and Gigi have been close friends for years,” a source exclusively told Us last month, noting that when the Grammy winner, 33, learned that Hadid and Cooper “could use a low-key place to meet up, she was more than happy to let them use her property on the coast of Rhode Island.”

Days later, a separate insider exclusively told Us that Hadid and Cooper realized they “have a lot in common” despite a 20-year age gap. “They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor,” the source said.

At the time, the insider explained that Hadid “has no intention of introducing Khai to anybody she dates unless she’s in a fully committed relationship.” However, the source pointed out that Hadid was “open to the idea of getting to know [Cooper] better.”

As the month came to an end, Hadid and Cooper appeared to be getting better acquainted and were once again spotted in NYC together on October 20. The duo were photographed walking around the Big Apple during a rainy day stroll.

Hadid and Cooper proved earlier this month that their romance is still blossoming when they were seen leaving Zero Bond in NYC on Saturday, November 4. While Hadid reportedly arrived at the location with Swift and friends, she was captured exiting the venue with Cooper in toe, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.