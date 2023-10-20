Bradley Cooper showed Us his brightly colored boxers while getting caught in the rain with Gigi Hadid.

The pair were spotted out for a stroll in New York City on Friday, October 20. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Cooper, 48, donned a navy blue sweater and black sweatpants that hung low enough that his blue and lime green underwear — which was branded with Ellen DeGeneres’ name — could be seen poking out. (DeGeneres used to hand out boxers to guests as they appeared on her self-titled talk show before it ended in 2022.)

While getting drenched in the dreary weather, Cooper wore black and white sneakers and carried a black backpack. His sunglasses were tucked into the collar of his shirt.

Hadid, 28, remained bundled up on Friday as she sported black sweatpants and a long black coat, which she paired with black and green sneakers. The model accessorized with black sunglasses and a gray beanie.

Cooper and Hadid were spotted together for the first time on October 5, sparking dating rumors after they dined at the Italian restaurant Via Carota in Manhattan. Days later, the duo were photographed riding in the same car.

While neither Hadid nor Cooper have publicly commented on their relationship status, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome aren’t concerned about their 20-year age difference.

“They have a lot in common,” the insider explained earlier this month. “They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor.”

Hadid is the mother of daughter Khai, 3, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. Cooper, for his part, coparents daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Irina Shayk.

According to the source, Cooper and Hadid connected through a mutual friend and “have been out a couple of times.”

“It’s still far too early to know where things might be headed,” the insider added, noting that “things aren’t that serious right now,” but “the attraction is there.”

As speculation continues to swirl about the pair’s relationship, a second source told Us that Hadid’s friend Taylor Swift offered up her Rhode Island beach house as a getaway from the spotlight.

“Taylor and Gigi have been close friends for years,” the insider told Us, noting that Swift, 33, “was more than happy to let them use her property on the coast of Rhode Island” when she learned they “could use a low-key place to meet up.”