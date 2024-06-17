Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards with her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt on Sunday, June 16.

The photo op, in which Jolie wore an Atelier Versace gown, comes as Jolie and ex Brad Pitt are locked in a court battle over custody of their children and ownership of their French winery, Château Miraval. The pair split in 2016 but have been hammering out the details of their divorce in court for years.

Vivienne worked with her mother as an assistant on the Broadway musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s coming-of-age novel The Outsiders. Jolie, 49, served as a producer for the play which debuted on Broadway in March of this year. The Outsiders is nominated for 11 Tonys, including Best Musical and Best Direction of a Musical.

Jolie told Deadline on Monday, June 10, that working on the musical together helped her connect with her teenage daughter.

“I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself, and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her,” Jolie said.

Notably, Vivienne dropped Pitt from her name in the playbill for The Outsiders and is credited as Vivienne Jolie, though she is not the first of her siblings to do so. Zahara Jolie-Pitt dropped her father’s surname in a November sorority initiation at Spelman College. Additionally, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is currently attempting to legally change her name to match her mother’s maiden name. (Jolie and Pitt also share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20 and Vivienne’s twin, Knox.)

An insider told Us Weekly earlier this week that the situation with his children is trying for Pitt, 60.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Tony Awards: What the Stars Wore Fan-favorite stars stepped out in style to celebrate Broadway’s biggest night. The 77th annual Tony Awards took place at the Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater in New York City on Sunday, June 16, and the red carpet was almost too hot to handle. Celebrities brought their fashion A-game, blessing Us with glamorous gowns, fabulous […]

“Brad’s putting on a brave face,” the source said, “but behind closed doors, he’s finding it extremely difficult to come to terms with [what’s happening].”

In March, an insider told Us that there might be an end in sight for Pitt and Jolie’s long-running divorce litigation.

“The negotiation process was agonizing, but the financial docs were filed in the last couple of weeks,” a source exclusively revealed to Us at the time. “Brad just wants to move on with his life, and this final step symbolizes relief and a definitive end to their relationship.”

Related: Photos of Angelina Jolie With Her 6 Kids Through the Years Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids have grown up in the spotlight. The former couple started dating in 2005, three years after the actress adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. Pitt then accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia in 2005 to adopt Zahara, and he legally adopted both kids in 2006. The Oscar winners went on to […]

The next month, however, Jolie’s lawyers filed a motion that alleged Pitt was abusive toward her well before a now infamous 2016 fight on an airplane. While the details of that alleged fight have been known publicly for quite a while, Jolie’s representation said it was merely an escalation of other, previously unreported incidents.

“This flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well,” the filing claimed. “Jolie then immediately left him.”