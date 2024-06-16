Fan-favorite stars stepped out in style to celebrate Broadway’s biggest night.

The 77th annual Tony Awards took place at the Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater in New York City on Sunday, June 16, and the red carpet was almost too hot to handle. Celebrities brought their fashion A-game, blessing Us with glamorous gowns, fabulous frocks and stylish suits.

Of course, the Sunday event wasn’t only about the outfits. Nominations were announced in April, highlighting the brightest rising stars of the theater world — from Outsiders star Brody Grant to Stereophonic’s Sarah Pidgeon — and recognizing veteran performers like Jonathan Groff and Kelli O’Hara.

The Tony Awards aired live on CBS, Paramount+ and Pluto TV at 8 p.m. ET. A preshow hosted by Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar, titled The Tony Awards: Act One, kicked off on Pluto TV at 6:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, American Express and Skylar Astin hosted the “Broadway Fanfare” simulcast event in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore on the 2024 Tony Awards red carpet: