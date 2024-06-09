The 2024 Tony Awards are coming soon, and Us Weekly has some great expectations for Broadway’s biggest night.

Original Hamilton cast member Ariana DeBose is returning to host the 77th annual Tony Awards in New York City after previously taking the stage by storm in 2022 and 2023. Nominations were announced in April, highlighting the brightest rising stars of the theater world — from Outsiders star Brody Grant to Stereophonic’s Sarah Pidgeon — and recognizing veteran performers like Jonathan Groff and Kelli O’Hara.

Fans can also expect to see plenty of Hollywood A-listers celebrating the awards show. Along with Daniel Radcliffe, Sarah Paulson and Eddie Redmayne, all of whom received nominations for their work on stage, several famous faces contributed to shows behind the scenes this season. Angelina Jolie is credited as a producer on The Outsiders (as is her daughter Vivienne), and Hell’s Kitchen uses Alicia Keys’ discography in a story inspired by her NYC upbringing.

“We’ve been working on Hell’s Kitchen for 13 years, so it’s been quite the journey and we’ve put so much time, energy and love into it,” Keys said on the Today show in May, gushing over her show’s multiple “shocking” nominations.

Jolie, for her part, called working on The Outsiders a “privilege” ahead of the musical’s opening night in April. “I have so much respect for Broadway and all who work within,” she told People. “I’ve been in the theater watching as the first reactions came in, including the often very emotional reaction from young people. It’s very moving.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the 2024 Tony Awards:

When Are the Tony Awards?

The ceremony will be held Sunday, June 16, at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater.

How to Watch the Tony Awards

The Tony Awards air live on CBS, Paramount+ and Pluto TV at 8 p.m. ET. A preshow hosted by Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar, titled The Tony Awards: Act One, kicks off on Pluto TV at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who Is Nominated for the Most Tony Awards?

Hell’s Kitchen received more nods than any other musical this year with a total of 13, including Best Musical and Best Choreography. The Outsiders follows closely behind with 12 nominations.

Stereophonic — a play featuring music composed by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler — also earned 13 nominations, including Best Play and Best Original Score Written for the Theatre.

Who Is Performing at the Tony Awards?

The ceremony will feature eight performances from nominated musicals, including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, The Outsiders and Merrily We Roll Along. The cast of Illinoise — featuring choreography by New York City Ballet’s Justin Peck and music by Sufjan Stevens — will also take the stage, along with performances by Suffs, Water for Elephants and The Who’s Tommy.