Tony Awards 2024 Nominations: See the Complete List

The moment theater fans have been waiting for arrived on Tuesday, April 30, when the nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards were announced.
Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Hamilton‘s Renée Elise Goldsberry announced the nominations on Tuesday following the industry’s Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Awards nominations earlier this season.
The 77th annual ceremony, which honors excellence in live Broadway theatre, will take place at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater in New York on Sunday, June 16. News broke in March that Ariana DeBose will return to host the awards show for the third time after previously helming the event in 2022 and 2023.
“I couldn’t pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time at Lincoln Center,” DeBose, 33, said in a statement at the time. “I’m excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season’s achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home.”
When DeBose hosted the Tonys in June 2023, she had to come up with her own material due to the Writers Guild of America strike.
“Our siblings over at the WGA are currently on strike in pursuit of a fair deal,” she told the audience at the time. “Award shows are traditionally written by members of the WGA. In order for this show to go on, a whole host of people had to come together in order to find a compromise. And we are all here, so to every single person who had a hand in finding that compromise, I say a full-throated thank you!”
DeBose subsequently informed viewers that she would be ad-libbing her lines throughout the show. “So now you’re asking, what’s the compromise? Well, we don’t have a script, you guys. Yeah, I’m live and unscripted — you’re welcome,” she said. “So to anyone who may have thought last year was a bit unhinged, to them I say, ‘Darlings, buckle up.’”
She concluded: “But in all seriousness, yes, I am unscripted as is every presenter who comes on this stage tonight. We’re just making it up as we go along. And that’s cool. Again, it’s a blessing to be here.”
DeBose’s hosting gig last year came after her viral moment at the 2023 BAFTAs. That February, she received attention for her rap about the female nominees, particularly for her shout-out to Angela Bassett for doing “the thing.”
In June 2023, DeBose addressed the scrutiny surrounding her BAFTAs opening number. “Have I developed a little bit of stage fright? I would be lying if I said ‘no,’” she told Marie Claire. “But I also challenge myself and I do scary things every day. And if I’m afraid of something, I should probably do it.”
She continued: “I have found that trying to act as if I don’t feel something is not helpful. Pretending it’s not happening [is] not helpful. Yes, I performed at the BAFTAs. Yes, the Internet had a moment about it. Yes, some things were said that I didn’t appreciate and that I found very hurtful. And yes, eventually the tide turned on the Internet and people found what I saw in it: the fun, the joy. But that doesn’t mean that along that little journey, I didn’t feel my feelings about having the internet make fun of me for being me and doing what I love to do. I don’t understand that part of society.”
Keep scrolling to see the complete list of this year’s Tony nominees:
Best Musical
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Eden Espinoza — Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon — Hell’s Kitchen
Kelli O’Hara — Days of Wine and Roses
Gayle Rankin — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Play
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
William Jackson Harper — Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr. — Purlie Victorious
Liev Schreiber — Doubt
Jeremy Strong — An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg — Patriots
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Amy Ryan, Doubt
Deal of the DayAct Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal
Best Book of a Musical
Kristoffer Diaz, Hell’s Kitchen
Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Shaina Taub, Suffs
Rick Elice, Water for Elephants
Best Original Score
Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love
Will Butler, Stereophonic
Shaina Taub, Suffs
Jamestown Revival, The Outsiders
The 77th annual Tony Awards will air on CBS Sunday, June 16, at 8 p.m. ET.