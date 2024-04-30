Tony Awards 2024 Nominations: See the Complete List

The moment theater fans have been waiting for arrived on Tuesday, April 30, when the nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards were announced.

Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Hamilton‘s Renée Elise Goldsberry announced the nominations on Tuesday following the industry’s Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Awards nominations earlier this season.

The 77th annual ceremony, which honors excellence in live Broadway theatre, will take place at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater in New York on Sunday, June 16. News broke in March that Ariana DeBose will return to host the awards show for the third time after previously helming the event in 2022 and 2023.

“I couldn’t pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time at Lincoln Center,” DeBose, 33, said in a statement at the time. “I’m excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season’s achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home.”

Related: All 19 Stars Who Are EGOT Winners: Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and More The best in the biz! Only 19 stars to date have earned the most coveted honor in Hollywood: the EGOT. The awe-inspiring acronym is shorthand for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, the four highest achievements one could receive in the entertainment industry. Each award represents a standout in the field of television (Emmy), music (Grammy), […]

When DeBose hosted the Tonys in June 2023, she had to come up with her own material due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

“Our siblings over at the WGA are currently on strike in pursuit of a fair deal,” she told the audience at the time. “Award shows are traditionally written by members of the WGA. In order for this show to go on, a whole host of people had to come together in order to find a compromise. And we are all here, so to every single person who had a hand in finding that compromise, I say a full-throated thank you!”

Related: Awards Show Audience Reactions: Funniest Celebrity Faces in the Crowd Take a look at some of the funniest awards show audience reactions in recent history, from Will Smith's aghast expression at Lady Gaga's 2013 VMAs performance, to Beyonce's mortified face when Kanye West crashed Taylor Swift's acceptance speech

DeBose subsequently informed viewers that she would be ad-libbing her lines throughout the show. “So now you’re asking, what’s the compromise? Well, we don’t have a script, you guys. Yeah, I’m live and unscripted — you’re welcome,” she said. “So to anyone who may have thought last year was a bit unhinged, to them I say, ‘Darlings, buckle up.’”

She concluded: “But in all seriousness, yes, I am unscripted as is every presenter who comes on this stage tonight. We’re just making it up as we go along. And that’s cool. Again, it’s a blessing to be here.”

DeBose’s hosting gig last year came after her viral moment at the 2023 BAFTAs. That February, she received attention for her rap about the female nominees, particularly for her shout-out to Angela Bassett for doing “the thing.”

Related: Where Stars Keep Their Awards Amid a strange awards season, one thing has remained the same: a few deserving celebrities have ended their glammed-up evenings with a shiny new talking piece to display on their mantle. Or … somewhere else! When it comes to storing their awards, celebrities have been known to choose some interesting spots for safekeeping. While many […]

In June 2023, DeBose addressed the scrutiny surrounding her BAFTAs opening number. “Have I developed a little bit of stage fright? I would be lying if I said ‘no,’” she told Marie Claire. “But I also challenge myself and I do scary things every day. And if I’m afraid of something, I should probably do it.”

She continued: “I have found that trying to act as if I don’t feel something is not helpful. Pretending it’s not happening [is] not helpful. Yes, I performed at the BAFTAs. Yes, the Internet had a moment about it. Yes, some things were said that I didn’t appreciate and that I found very hurtful. And yes, eventually the tide turned on the Internet and people found what I saw in it: the fun, the joy. But that doesn’t mean that along that little journey, I didn’t feel my feelings about having the internet make fun of me for being me and doing what I love to do. I don’t understand that part of society.”

Keep scrolling to see the complete list of this year’s Tony nominees:

Best Musical

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinoza — Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon — Hell’s Kitchen

Kelli O’Hara — Days of Wine and Roses

Gayle Rankin — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Play

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper — Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr. — Purlie Victorious

Liev Schreiber — Doubt

Jeremy Strong — An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg — Patriots

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt

Best Book of a Musical

Kristoffer Diaz, Hell’s Kitchen

Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Rick Elice, Water for Elephants

Best Original Score

Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love

Will Butler, Stereophonic

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Jamestown Revival, The Outsiders

The 77th annual Tony Awards will air on CBS Sunday, June 16, at 8 p.m. ET.