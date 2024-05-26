Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Vivienne, is credited as “Vivienne Jolie” for her role as an assistant and coproducer of Broadway’s The Outsiders.

Us Weekly can confirm that the playbill for The Outsiders: A New Musical credited Vivienne, 15, with her mother’s maiden name, as opposed to the hyphenated surname “Jolie-Pitt” shared by her 5 siblings (and her mother, at one point): Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Knox, 15. It is not clear if Vivienne has legally changed her name.

Jolie, 48, and Vivienne attended the red carpet of The Outsiders’ Broadway debut on April 11. “She’s been a really tough assistant,” Jolie said of her daughter at the time. “She takes it very, very seriously.” (It was announced in August 2023 that The Outsiders musical would head to Broadway with Jolie leading the producing team.)

This is not the first time one of Brangelina’s brood has dropped the “Pitt” moniker from their last name. Last November, Vivienne’s older sister Zahara introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” when joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College. (Jolie maintains primary custody over her and 60-year-old Pitt’s three minor children, Shiloh as well as twins Vivienne and Knox.)

Vivienne’s name change comes after claims from Pitt’s security guard, Tony Webb, that Jolie was encouraging her children to shun their father during custody visits, according to court documents obtained by Us. Webb claims that a former employee, Ross Foster, allegedly told him “about statements he overheard that Ms. Jolie made to the children, encouraging them to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits.”

Pitt and Jolie have been embroiled in a tumultuous legal battle over their divorce, custody of their children and ownership over their French winery, Chateau Miraval. The couple tied the knot in 2014 but split two years later and their divorce has yet to be finalized.

A source exclusively told Us in March that, after years of litigating the details of their divorce, Jolie and Pitt are one step closer to finishing the process. “The negotiation process was agonizing, but the financial docs were filed in the last couple of weeks,” the source told Us. “Brad just wants to move on with his life, and this final step symbolizes relief and a definitive end to their relationship.”

A second insider noted that while Pitt has visitation rights with his children, “it’s disappointing that he doesn’t see the kids” as often as he’d like. “He wishes their relationship was stronger and wants to work on that,” the insider explained.