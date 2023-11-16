Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara introduced herself as a new member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority but left out her dad’s last name.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” Zahara, 18, said in a clip shared by Essence on Wednesday, November 15. “Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California. … I am this line’s number seven.”

In the video, Zahara stood alongside her sorority sisters as they presented themselves as the newest class of the Mu Pi chapter at Atlanta’s Spelman College. The women all donned black dresses as they stood in line waiting for their moment to dance and introduce themselves to the crowd.

As Zahara embarks on the next chapter of her college career, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that she “recognizes what a huge honor” it is to join AKA, which counts Vice President Kamala Harris, Brandy, Wanda Sykes and Yvette Nicole Brown among its famous alumnae.

The insider adds that Zahara’s transition to life at Spelman has been “really seamless” for the teenager. “Zahara moved onto the Spelman campus last fall so she’s had the past year to adjust to college life,” the source explains. “She never had any problem making friends or blending in with her fellow students.”

The insider also notes that Zahara and her mom, 48, are “very close,” and Zahara has plans to spend the holidays with her and her siblings.

Since Zahara enrolled at the HBCU in 2022, Jolie has visited her daughter on several occasions. The actress even helped her daughter move into her dorm.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie captioned an Instagram post in late July. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

While dropping off her daughter, Jolie reflected on what an emotional and special moment it was for her. “I’m going to start crying if I talk about today,” she said in a video shared by the school’s vice president of student affairs, Darryl Holloman. “I haven’t started crying yet so … hopefully I can hold it together.”

Two months after Zahara moved in, Jolie returned to Spelman to spend quality time with her daughter during homecoming weekend. The mother-daughter duo were spotted walking around on campus.

Pitt, meanwhile, has been vocal about how impressed he is with Zahara’s accomplishments.

“I’m so proud of her,” the actor, 59, told Vanity Fair in August. “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud.”

In addition to Zahara, Pitt and Jolie — who called it quits in 2016 after more than a decade together — are also the parents of Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Shiloh, 17 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

After the split, Jolie accused Pitt of domestic violence in court documents related to a dispute over the sale of the former couple’s winery, Château Miraval. Jolie claimed that a 2016 incident on the family’s plane caused her to file for divorce from Pitt, alleging that he “grabbed her shoulders and shook her” before “pushing her into the bathroom wall” following a verbal argument about the kids.

Pitt was investigated in 2016 immediately following the alleged incident and later cleared by the FBI and Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services.

An insider close to Pitt later told Us that Jolie’s allegations were “completely untrue,” adding: “[Angelina] continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants. Her story is constantly evolving.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones