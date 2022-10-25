Mother-daughter reunion! Angelina Jolie supported her daughter Zahara with a visit to Spelman College’s homecoming weekend.

The actress, 47, surprised students on campus while taking part in activities with Zahara, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt. (The former couple also share Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.)

“Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming,” a fan tweeted alongside a photo with Jolie.

A second social media user reflected on their run-in with the Maleficent star, writing via Twitter, “‘Look I know you’re tryna be inconspicuous, so when we take this selfie just look down instead of me holding the camera up. Cool?’ Angelina Jolie: ‘Great plan!’”

Jolie’s trip to Atlanta comes two months after she helped her child move into a dorm at Spelman. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” she captioned an Instagram post about the big news in late July. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

At the time, the Eternals star reflected on dropping another child off at college. “I’m going to start crying if I talk about today,” she said in a video shared by the school’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman. “I haven’t started crying yet so … hopefully I can hold it together.”

Jolie noted she was “so excited” to see the teenager embark on her next adventure.

Pitt, 58, for his part, also gushed about his daughter’s big move. “I’m so proud of her,” the actor told Vanity Fair in August. “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud.”

He continued, “Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye.”

Jolie and Pitt’s individual insight on their family dynamic comes amid major ups and downs. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014 after several years of dating, shocked the public when they called it quits in 2016.

Shortly before the Wanted star filed for divorce, Pitt was the subject of a child abuse investigation due to a past incident on the family’s jet. He was later cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Earlier this month, Jolie filed a new court filing accusing the Ad Astra star of physical and emotional abuse during their marriage. In the legal paperwork, the humanitarian cited a fight she had with her ex-husband on the plane in September 2016 as the reason for their split.

“Throughout the long, overnight flight, Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive to Jolie and their children, who were then between the ages of 8 and 15,” she alleged in the documents. “After that flight, for her family’s well-being, Jolie decided to file for divorce.”

Pitt, for his part, denied all allegations of abuse in a statement. “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” his lawyer Anne Kiley told Us Weekly in October. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”

The attorney added: “Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

The duo continue to be wrapped up in legal disputes including an ongoing battle for custody of their minor children and a clash over their French chateau and vineyard Miraval.