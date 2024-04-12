Can Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, win a Tony Award? Thanks to her involvement in The Outsiders: A New Musical, it is a possibility.

As the story goes, Vivienne saw the musical “multiple times” during its 2023 run at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California, according to The New York Times profile on the show. During its closing night last year, Vivienne took her mom to the show — and The Outsiders journey to Broadway began.

The Outsiders is a 1967 book written by S.E. Hinton following the story of Ponyboy Curtis, a 14-year-old living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who is reeling from the death of his parents. The novel was adapted into a film of the same name in 1983, staring C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, Tom Cruise, Ralph Macchio, Matt Dillon and Emilio Estevez.

In August 2023, it was announced that The Outsiders musical would be headed to Broadway with Angelina leading the producing team.

“I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production,” the actress shared in a statement at the time. “I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with the world.”

The Outsiders made its official Broadway debut on April 11, with both Angelina and Vivienne attending the red carpet ahead of the show.

As an assistant and coproducer on the production, Angelina said that Vivienne will “correct” her.

“She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this,’” Angelina told People. “She’s been a really tough assistant. She takes it very, very seriously.”

While Tony Award nominations have yet to be released, it’s possible that Vivienne can take home her very own award — if The Outsiders gets nominated, of course. As a co-producer on the project Vivienne would be eligible in the Best Musical category — this makes Angelina eligible for a win as well.

The Outsiders: A New Musical stars newcomer Brody Grant as Ponyboy, Brent Comer as Darrel, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade and Joshua Boone as Dally.

When asked what advice she offered to the cast before they took the stage, Angelina said “every night they end up as a family and every night they remember that’s all that matters,” during the same People interview.

“I think there’s something beautiful about when they’re all doing this together. You see it as they go through the show, right?” she continued. “Everybody’s so much about finding yourself and what matters and coming through and having doubts and struggles and who you are in the world.”