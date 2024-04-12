Angelina Jolie was joined by daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt for a rare outing at the opening night of her Broadway musical, The Outsiders.

Jolie, 48, was beaming as she and Vivienne, 15, posed together on the red carpet outside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City on Thursday, April 11.

The philanthropist opted for a two-tone gold ensemble for the big night, wearing a cape draped over a floor-length metallic gown, seemingly nodding to the Outsiders‘ famous line, “Stay gold, Ponyboy.” Along with gold statement earrings, Jolie’s old Hollywood glam – which consisted of bouncy curls and red lipstick – complemented her look perfectly.

For her red carpet outfit, Vivienne kept it simple with a blue button-up and minimal makeup, wearing her brown locks down and tucked behind her ears.

Earlier this month, Jolie and Vivienne posed backstage with the cast and crew during the production’s previews. The mother-daughter duo both serve as co-producers of the show.

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Jolie said in an August 2023 statement about their new roles. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

Adapted from S.E. Hinton‘s critically acclaimed novel of the same name, The Outsiders follows Ponyboy Curtis (Brody Grant), his best friend Johnny Cade (Sky Lakota-Lynch) and their “Greaser” family as they battle with their rivals, the “Socs,” in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967.

The musical is written by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, and it also features music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival.

In honor of the coming-of-age tale’s 50th anniversary in 2017, Hinton, 75, reflected on why the novel has remained a relevant piece of literature through the years.

“Everyone everywhere can identify with the in group and the out group and even feel like an outsider in their own group,”she exclusively told Us Weekly. “In Ponyboy’s group, no one liked to read books or see movies by themselves like he did. The character Cherry felt the same way, but she couldn’t tell her friends how she felt because it wouldn’t be cool. Teens still identify with those emotions. That and raging against injustice. That’s just the way you feel at that age.”

The novel inspired a movie adaptation in 1983, which was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and stars Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio and Matt Dillion.

Lowe – who portrayed Sodapop Curtis in the film – previously said that he was excited to see the story come to life onstage.

“I am sure at some point I’ll see it,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “It’s amazing that they’re doing that. I mean, it makes perfect sense. I hope it’s great. It should be great.”

Jolie and Vivienne’s outing comes one week after the actress’ legal team filed a motion in support of her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their French winery, Chateau Miraval. In the filing, which was obtained by People, Jolie’s attorneys claimed that Pitt was abusive toward Jolie before the 2016 plane incident with their children that resulted in her filing for divorce.

The exes share a total of six kids: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.