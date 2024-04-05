Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne are staying golden on Broadway, having a family outing at a recent performance of The Outsiders.

Jolie, 48, and Vivienne, 15, posed backstage with the cast of the new Broadway musical on Wednesday, April 3. Jolie and her daughter are co-producers of the production, which is currently in previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City.

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Jolie said in an August 2023 statement about their new roles. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

The Outsiders is based on S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel of the same name, following teenager Ponyboy Curtis and his “greaser” crew as they are at odds with the “Socs.” The novel inspired a movie adaptation, debuting in 1983 from director Francis Ford Coppola. Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, Matt Dillion and more starred in the film.

Many of the OG cast members have been supportive of the Broadway iteration, including Dillon, now 60, who attended the Wednesday preview alongside Jolie and Vivienne. (Dillon played Dallas Winston in the film.)

Lowe, who portrayed Sodapop Curtis onscreen, has also been eager about the musical version.

“I am sure at some point I’ll see it,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “It’s amazing that they’re doing that. I mean, it makes perfect sense. I hope it’s great. It should be great.”

The musical is written by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, and it also features music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival. Actors Brody Grant, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Jason Schmidt, Emma Pittman, Daryl Tofa and more star in the live production. After several weeks of previews, the show officially opens on Thursday, April 11. The production marks Jolie and Vivienne’s first experiences on the Great White Way.

The Oscar winner shares Vivienne with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, alongside kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Knox, 15.

Jolie and Pitt, 60, split in 2016 and have since been locked in a contentious custody battle of their minor children. Throughout the court case, Jolie has remained focused on her kids’ well-being.

“She’s a very invested mom. She’s on it. She’s on it with these kids. She gives them love every second of their day,” Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, previously told Us in February 2019. “She’s very smart too. Smart girl. Brave. She’s got all these great qualities.”