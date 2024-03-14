Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been hammering out the details of their divorce since they split in 2016 — and there’s finally an end in sight.

“The negotiation process was agonizing, but the financial docs were filed in the last couple of weeks,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Brad just wants to move on with his life, and this final step symbolizes relief and a definitive end to their relationship.”

The insider adds that Jolie, 48, will maintain primary custody of the pair’s three minor children: Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. (The exes also share sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 20, and daughter Zahara, 19.)

Pitt, 60, “isn’t thrilled” with the arrangement, a second source tells Us, but “agreed because it wasn’t as bad as Angie [getting] full custody like she wanted.”

The primary custody agreement is a significant concession, the insider notes, as Jolie “feels Brad caused their divorce and that it’s her duty to protect the kids” and therefore “hasn’t been giving in at any point.”

While Pitt still has visitation rights, a third source says “it’s disappointing that he doesn’t see the kids” as often as he’d like to.

“He wishes their relationship was stronger and wants to work on that,” the insider explains.

Custody is not the only issue that Jolie and Pitt have had to work out in court. Earlier this month, a judge gave Pitt the go-ahead to sue Jolie for breach of implied-in-fact contract for selling her portion of the French company Miraval to Tenute del Mondo without Pitt’s consent.

As Pitt fights for the future of Miraval, he is also looking ahead with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, whom he began dating in 2022.

“Many of Brad’s friends have met Ines and think she’s great because she lets him be himself,” the first source says, adding that Pitt and de Ramon, 31, are “both ready to commit to a deeper stage” of their relationship. “Brad and Ines have met each other’s families and everyone hit it off. Ines has really warmed up to Brad’s mom. They are closer than Angelina ever was.”

Although Pitt and de Ramon are in it for the long haul — Us confirmed last month that the twosome are living together — they aren’t discussing marriage yet.

“Brad definitely sees a long-term future with Ines and hasn’t ruled out having more children,” the insider explains. “But he’s going to take a beat on marriage just to get over what he’s been through with Angie.”

For more on Pitt’s legal battle with Jolie and his romance with de Ramon, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.