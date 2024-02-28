Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are officially living together after more than one year of dating.

“They moved in together a few weeks ago,” a source reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly, noting that de Ramon, 30, had already been spending most of her time at Pitt’s home.

According to the insider, Pitt’s loved ones are thrilled by the news. “Friends say she’s a very good influence on him,” the source added. “Brad is so in love and happier than he’s been in a long time.”

The milestone moment comes after the couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. Pitt and de Ramon sparked romance rumors in November 2022 in the aftermath of their respective splits. Before Pitt found love with de Ramon, he made headlines for his ups and downs with Angelina Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie, 48, who tied the knot in 2014, shocked the public when they called it quits in 2016. Shortly before Jolie filed for divorce, Pitt was the subject of a child abuse investigation due to a past incident on the family’s jet.

The actor, who shares kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, with Jolie, was later cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single in 2019 but have spent years wrapped up in legal disputes over their French vineyard and custody of their minor children.

De Ramon, for her part, was married to Paul Wesley before filing for divorce in February 2023. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2018, revealed in 2022 that they were parting ways. Wesley, 41, has since moved on with model Natalie Kuckenburg.

A second source told Us in February 2023 that Pitt was “really supportive” of de Ramon following her split from Wesley.

“He understands how it can be,” the insider shared before offering more insight into Pitt and de Ramon’s romance. “He really enjoys being with her because she’s such an uplifting energy, she consistently looks on the bright side of things, and is always up for an adventure. He also appreciates that she’s super laid back and has such a positive outlook on life.”

For more on Pitt and de Ramon’s relationship, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.