Brad Pitt is looking ahead as he and Angelina Jolie take the legal steps to finalize their lengthy divorce.

“They’re navigating the last of the red tape, which is a huge relief and morale boost,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly, noting that Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 48, are close to wrapping up their seven-year legal battle.

According to the insider, Pitt isn’t thrilled about how the end of their marriage affected their family, noting, “It saddens him that he’s not on better terms with some of his kids, and he regrets that things got so acrimonious with Angelina, but the days of looking back in anger are behind him.”

The former couple called it quits in 2016 after more than a decade together. Shortly before their split, Pitt and Jolie made headlines when Pitt was the subject of a child abuse investigation due to an alleged incident on the family’s jet. Pitt was later cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

“Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” Pitt’s lawyer Anne Kiley told Us in an October 2022 statement. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”

While Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single in 2019, the duo have spent years wrapped up in legal disputes over their French vineyard and custody of their minor children. (The pair share six kids: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.)

Jolie recently opened up about her close-knit connection with her kids, telling WSJ. Magazine in December 2023, “They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends. We’re seven very different people, which is our strength.”

The actress also admitted she was interested in leaving California once her legal battle with Pitt wrapped up.

“I don’t really have … a social life. I realized my closest friends are refugees. Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict,” she explained before discussing her plans to stay at her home in Cambodia more often. “It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can.”

Pitt, meanwhile, has remained focused on his career and relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

“He’s embracing growing older and the experiences and wisdom it brings,” a second source tells Us, adding that Pitt is “very content with life” right now.

The insider says Pitt has a “deep bond” with de Ramon, 30, after more than one year of dating, noting, “He couldn’t be more excited or thankful.”

For more on Pitt’s new chapter, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.