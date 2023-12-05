Angelina Jolie sees herself leaving Hollywood.

Jolie, 48, opened up about living in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 5. “I don’t really have … a social life,” Jolie told WSJ. Magazine, noting that she’s not currently dating. “I realized my closest friends are refugees. Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict.”

Besides her friends, Jolie keeps a tight bond with her six children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

“They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends,” she gushed. “We’re seven very different people, which is our strength.”

Although her family is based in LA, Jolie is open to leaving and staying at her home in Cambodia more often. “It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can,” she explained. (Jolie and Pitt, 59, were ruled legally single in 2019 after splitting in 2016. Their divorce has yet to be finalized.)

Elsewhere in the interview, Jolie opened up about her relationship with Hollywood and fame. “Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place,” she said, calling it “shallow.”

She continued, explaining that because she grew up with parents in the spotlight (Marcheline Bertrand and Jon Voight), she never was “very impressed with” Hollywood. “I never bought into it as significant or important.” She also noted that she wouldn’t choose to be on the big screen if she had the chance to do it all over again, “I wouldn’t be an actress today,” she admitted.

Jolie’s social life isn’t the only reason she’s been making headlines lately. She’s opening her own sustainable storefront, Atelier Jolie, later this year. The shop will feature slip dresses, trousers and more.

Two of her children, Pax and Zahara, were especially involved in creating Atelier Jolie with their mom. In her September cover story with Vogue, Jolie gushed that Zahara helped her find the perfect location of the store while Pax spray painted the logo onto a canvas.

“I can be very impulsive, but Zahara is so grounded, decisive, and thoughtful [that] when she agreed [that the space was perfect] I felt we were both decided,” Jolie noted at the time.

Although fans see Jolie as a beauty and style star, she doesn’t “want to be a big fashion designer.”