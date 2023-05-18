It’s official! Angelina Jolie has confirmed the launch of her new fashion venture.

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 17, to announce Atelier Jolie. “I’m starting something new today — a collective where everyone can create,” the Maleficent star wrote. “Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world.”

Jolie explained that the project was inspired by her “appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years.” The label also honors the California native’s passion for sustainability as Atelier Jolie will “make use of high-quality vintage material and headstock fabric already available,” she explained.

The Eternals star shared that she also hopes the collective will “be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression.” She added: “I’m looking forward to growing this with you. More soon.”

In the post, Jolie tagged the official Atelier Jolie Instagram account, which states “Coming Fall 2023” in its bio. The account also posted a quote from the Salt star, which read, “I am building a place for creative people to collaborate … A place to have fun. To create your own designs with freedom.”

In an additional statement, the brand shared, “Atelier Jolie wants to join others in their effort to democratize the fashion industry, allowing customers to have access to a collective of emerging designers and master artisans.”

Furthermore, the company will provide “online resources for finding garment makers, making use of curated dead stock and vintage materials to create one-of-a-kind pieces that embody personal creative and purpose.”

Us Weekly reported in March that Jolie filed to trademark Atelier Jolie as a goods and services company in May 2022 in Los Angeles. The documents, which were obtained by Us, revealed that the business will offer jewelry, handbags and clothing as well as household linens, bedding, bath accessories and other “home decorative design projects.”

Through the years, the Wanted actress has dazzled Us with her classic yet sexy style. On the red carpet, Jolie opts for figure-flattering gowns from major fashion houses.

At the Eternals premiere during the 16th Rome Film Festival in October 2021, Jolie was a metallic dream in a Versace dress. The floor-length garb, which was made custom for her, featured a strapless neckline, a cinched waist and gathered detailing at the skirt. The silver fabric clung to her physique, making her look statuesque.

Most recently, Jolie attended a State Dinner with President Joe Biden at the White House in April, wearing a whimsical ivory dress that featured a plunging neckline and a flowy silhouette. She paired the piece with a cream-colored blazer.