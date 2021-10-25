Marvel mom! Angelina Jolie, Zahara and Shiloh made a stunning trio at the Eternals premiere in Rome on Sunday, October 24.

The actress, 46, held hands with her children while posing for pictures at the event. Her eldest daughter wore a white gown with gold straps, while Shiloh paired a black dress with polka-dot sneakers.

The Oscar winner, for her part, sported a strapless silver Versace gown with a knot at the waist.

The Salt star’s teenagers have been busy this month, previously attending the Eternals premiere on October 18 alongside siblings Maddox, 20, Knox and Vivienne, both 13. Pax, 17, was the only one of Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s kids who did not attend, but the rest of his brothers and sisters coordinated outfits with their mom.

“My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress,” the Maleficent star explained to Entertainment Tonight on the carpet. “We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”

The Los Angeles native also spoke to Extra at the time about her children finding her “funny,” explaining, “I think someone said the other day, ‘Isn’t it amazing you can, like, fly a plane and do all the stuff at the U.N. and you can be in a Marvel movie, but you can’t make eggs?’”

The Golden Globe winner went on to say that she has avoided being a “dramatic” mom since Maddox got injured as a baby.

“I realized I had become the person that was always going to make everything OK, not the person that worries, that’s dramatic, that’s upset that I have spent my whole life being in that darker space,” Jolie recalled last week. “That happens in a minute.”

She and Pitt, 57, wed in August 2014 in France, two years before they called it quits. The former couple have been declared legally single since 2019 but are still battling for custody of Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. (Maddox is currently enrolled at South Korea’s Yonsei University.)

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star is a “very invested mom” while coparenting with Pitt, her dad, Jon Voight, exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2019. “She’s on it. She’s on it with these kids. She gives them love every second of their day. She’s very smart too. Smart girl. Brave. She’s got all these great qualities,” he said at the time.

