A new venture? Angelina Jolie may be adding designer to her resume.

The actress, 47, filed to trademark Atelier Jolie — a goods and services company that aims to offer jewelry, handbags and clothing, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. The Maleficent star made the move in May 2022 in Los Angeles and plans to launch dresses, blouses, shirts, pants, scarves and hats. Jolie’s suspected line will also include household linens, bedding, bath accessories and other “home decorative design products.”

The Sun, who was first to report the news on Wednesday, March 29, reported that Jolie has been working on the business “well over a year” and “hopes” the trademark will be approved.

Through the years, the Wanted actress has dazzled Us with her classic yet sexy style. On the red carpet, Jolie opts for figure-flattering gowns from major fashion houses. At the Eternals premiere during the 16th Rome Film Festival in October 2021, the California native was a metallic dream in a Versace dress. The floor-length garb, which was made custom for Jolie, featured a strapless neckline, a cinched waist and gathered detailing at the skirt. The silver fabric clung to her physique, making her look statuesque.

She also stepped out in the luxury label to attend the 2018 Golden Globes. Showing her support for the Time’s Up movement, her dress was black and featured sheer, feather-adorned sleeves.

One of her most standout Versace moments came at the 2012 Oscars. She got leggy in a high-slit garment that later made meme history due to her sultry red carpet poses.

While Jolie favors dark shades, she has unveiled her fair share of colorful ensembles. She was a glowing sight at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2008, donning a whimsical green gown by Max Azria Atelier that fell perfectly over her baby bump. (She was pregnant with twins Vivienne and Knox — with whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt — at the time. The former couple, who split in 2016, also share Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and Pax.)

Jolie’s off-duty style is just as eye-catching. In July 2022, she managed to make pajamas look chic. She was photographed arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport, wearing a silky coffee-colored set from Valentino.

The outfit featured a loose-fitting button up and a pair of coordinating pants. The Salt star paired the ensemble with rounded sunglasses and chocolate slides also from the Italian fashion house. The leather sandals were designed with the brand’s logo in gold atop a thick brown strap. The Oscar winner also accessorized with YSL’s popular black quilted tote.