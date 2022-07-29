Leave it to Angelina Jolie to make pajamas look chic! The actress rocked sleepwear to the airport, and the look perfectly combined comfort and style.

Jolie, 47, arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport, wearing a silky coffee-colored set from Valentino, on Thursday, July 28. The outfit featured a loose-fitting button up and a pair of coordinating pants. The Maleficent star paired the ensemble with rounded sunglasses and chocolate slides also from the Italian fashion house. The leather sandals were designed with the brand’s logo in gold atop a thick brown strap. The Oscar winner also accessorized with YSL’s popular black quilted tote.

For her glam, Jolie kept it simple. She went without makeup and wore her signature auburn locks hanging freely at her shoulders.

Though casual, the Notes From My Travels author’s airport look isn’t far off from her whimsical and effortless red carpet style and off-duty wardrobe. For film premieres and Hollywood events, Jolie often opts for flowy gowns or drape-like silhouettes. For the October 2021 premiere of Eternals, the movie star looked breathtaking in a billowing taupe-colored dress from Balmain’s resort 2022 collection. In 2017, she rocked a silver robe-inspired Jenny Packham gown to the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills.

When she’s not working, Jolie can be seen in linen pants, duster coats, cozy sweaters and cotton maxi dresses.

Her daughter Zahara appears to be taking after Jolie’s love of timeless style. The 17-year-old also attended the Eternals premiere, wearing the same Elie Saab metallic dress that Jolie wore to the 2014 Oscars. A month earlier, at Variety’s Power of Women event, Zahara stunned in a white blouse tucked into high-waisted ivory trousers. The young fashionista completed the look with a belt and chunky white sneakers.

Jolie shares Zahara with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former couple, who called it quits when Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, are also the parents of children Maddox, born in 2001, Pax, born in 2003, Zahara, born in 2005, Shiloh, born in 2006, and twins Knox and Vivienne, born in 2008.

Pitt, 58, and Jolie met on the set of their film Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 when the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was still married to Jennifer Aniston. The costars wed in 2014 at an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. They were both declared legally single in 2019, three years after Jolie filed for divorce.