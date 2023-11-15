The 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, held on November 4, was a star-studded affair, with A-listers like Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Leonardo DiCaprio in attendance. Brad Pitt was on hand at the glitzy fundraiser to pay tribute to his Fight Club director, David Fincher, introducing the honoree with a humorous speech. And offstage, the actor spent most of the night next to his stunning date — girlfriend Ines de Ramon. According to reports, they were spotted laughing and being affectionate with each other as the evening wore on.

It’s been a year since the Oscar winner, 59, and the jewelry designer, 33, were first spotted together at a Bono concert in L.A. Sources tell Us things are getting quite serious between the pair. “Brad and Ines’ relationship is going really well,” says one source. “They’re in love.”

It’s a no-pressure situation for both Pitt and de Ramon, who are still finalizing their respective divorces (Pitt from Angelina Jolie, de Ramon from Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley). “Brad and Ines have an easygoing [relationship],” says a second source. “They don’t stress each other out.”

The first source says that while Pitt and de Ramon “aren’t jumping into [marriage] just yet,” their romance could be moving in that direction: “They are going the distance.”

Since news broke last fall of Pitt and de Ramon’s hookup, the pair have kept their relationship mostly under the radar. She attended his birthday party last December, and they spent New Year’s Eve together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In August, de Ramon was photographed wearing a “B” necklace while out shopping.

The first source says the couple spend a lot of time cozied up at Pitt’s L.A. home. “Ines is at Brad’s house all the time,” says the source, noting that she’s been introduced to some of his six children. (Pitt shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex Jolie.)

The source says the relationship is a breath of fresh air for Pitt, who “hasn’t been this into someone” since Jolie. The pair have a ton in common, including a love of art. De Ramon is the vice president of high-end, L.A.-based Anita Ko Jewelry, whose clients include Hailey Bieber and Meghan Markle, and she previously worked at the famed Christie’s auction house.

She has accompanied Pitt, an architecture buff, on trips to Europe while he scopes out properties. “Brad’s always looking for new projects. He loves restoration,” says the source. “He and Ines have the same interests and passions, and they really connect on that level. Ines is smart beyond her years.”

De Ramon has also been a comfort through Pitt’s ongoing legal battles with Jolie. (Though Pitt and Jolie split in 2016, they continue to duke it out in court over their French winery, Château Miraval, and custody of their younger kids.) “Ines has been good for Brad’s soul,” says the source. “He’s had such a difficult time going through the divorce with Angie. Ines has given him a lot of hope. She’s a good influence in his life.”

The source says Pitt was hoping all the legal drama with Jolie would end before getting serious with de Ramon, “but it seems to keep dragging on.” Meanwhile, de Ramon is still “ironing out” her divorce from Wesley, which is “supposed to be final soon,” the source says. (The couple announced their three-year marriage was over in September 2022, and Wesley filed for divorce in February.)

Adds the second source: “Brad and Ines have both been through very turbulent times with ex-partners. So, they aren’t combative. They talk to each other rationally and reasonably when they have a disagreement.”

Pitt and de Ramon are happy to go with the flow, for now. “Marriage could be in the cards for them, but neither is excited to run down the aisle soon,” says the second source. “They have both been burned before, so taking it easy is right for them.”

They’re on the same page. “Brad adores Ines, and he absolutely sees a future with her,” says a third source. “She’s so easy to be with. She has a very laid-back personality, and she’s fun to be around.” And as their relationship has blossomed, they’ve given each other the perfect amount of space.

“Ines never puts pressure on Brad; she lets him do his own thing,” adds the third source, noting de Ramon has a full life and career. As for what’s next, the first source says Pitt and de Ramon plan on traveling together for the holidays. “Things are going amazing,” says the third source. “They couldn’t be happier.”