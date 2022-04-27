Brad Pitt Thinks Angelina Jolie Wants Kids to Have 'Nothing to Do With' Him

Staying in the fight. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still far from agreeing on custody of their kids — and neither one is planning to back down.

The 58-year-old Moneyball actor “has been lamenting to pals” about the ongoing legal drama, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Pitt thinks the 46-year-old philanthropist “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18,” the insider claims.

The Oklahoma native is under the impression that his ex-wife hopes the children “will want nothing to do with” him once they are of age, per the source. However, the insider tells Us, “Brad will not give up the fight.”

Pitt and Jolie tied the knot in France in August 2014 after nearly 10 years together. They share six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 citing irreconcilable differences, and the pair were declared legally single three years later.

The divorce battle has raged on, however, as the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars remained at odds about the custody of their minor children. Us confirmed last year that a judge ruled in favor of Pitt sharing custody with Jolie before the Girl, Interrupted star successfully had Judge John Ouderkirk removed from the case. She previously attempted to disqualify the judge in August 2020, claiming that “ongoing business and professional relationships” were not disclosed. (Pitt disagreed at the time, with his team asserting that there was a “well-documented history” of the duo’s past with Ouderkirk.)

Pitt petitioned to review Ouderkirk’s removal, but the California Supreme Court denied the motion in October 2021. Ahead of the new year, a source told Us that the Thelma & Louise actor wanted to repair his fractured relationship with his ex.

“Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina find a way to forgive each other and move forward, for the kids’ sakes if nothing else,” the insider noted. “He hates all the bad blood.”

Along with their custody battle, the Golden Globe winner and the Eternals star have been fighting over the ownership of their Château Miraval estate. Pitt alleged in court documents obtained by Us earlier this year that Jolie sold her interest in the winery to a third party without his knowledge or consent. He further accused the Maleficent actress of attempting to gain profits that she did not earn and breaching their agreement to only sell their stakes with mutual consent.

“Unfortunately, this is another example of the same person disregarding her legal and ethical obligations,” a source close to the situation told Us in February. “In doing so, she has violated the rights of the only person who poured money and sweat equity into the success of the business by purporting to sell both the business and family home to a third-party competitor. She is seeking a return on an investment she did not make and profits she did not earn.”

In his filing, Pitt asked for the sale of Jolie’s shares to be voided and sought to receive damages.

For more on the exes’ messy divorce, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!