Committed to their wine. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may have endured a quarrelsome divorce after calling it quits in September 2016, but the former couple are collaborating with one another when it comes to at least one thing — Château Miraval.

The French estate, which was purchased by Pitt, 56, and Jolie, 44, in 2008 for a reported $67 million and is still owned by the pair, is home to a large vineyard where the popular Château Miraval wine is produced. The label’s collection already includes the award-winning Miraval Cotes de Provence Rosé, and in the coming months a new rosé champagne will be added to the roster, Us Weekly can confirm.

Marc Perrin of legendary winemakers Famille Perrin, which produces all of Château Miraval’s wine in partnership with the famous duo, dished about the upcoming offering. “We will create the only champagne house which only makes rosé,” he recently told Wine Spectator. “We are going to try to push the quality of rosé as far as possible in Champagne.”

Perrin also noted that in order to create this new rosé champagne, Château Miraval has enlisted the help of Rodolphe Péters, who is known for being one of the regions “hottest grower-producers,” according to the publication.

More specifically, Péters has been lauded for his unusual rosé-making technique, which involves blending a Pinot Meunier that has been allowed to “bleed” — a.k.a. be removed from a tank of red must at the start of the fermentation process — with Chardonnay. Though this typically results in a final product that is richer, there’s no word yet regarding what the Miraval rosé champagne will taste like.

This upcoming bubbly is the second libation the Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars have released since their separation. In January 2019, Château Miraval launched a wine called Studio by Miraval, which is a nod to the estate’s musical history.

Though Pitt and Jolie are now both benefiting from the literal fruits of Château Miraval, the more than 1,200-acre property where the couple tied the knot in August 2014 was previously a source of contention for the onetime husband and wife and prevented them from finalizing their divorce. “The sticking point is the value of Miraval,” a source told Us in September 2019. “Angelina wants to be awarded the property as hers entirely because it was her idea to purchase the property to begin with.”

Pitt saw things differently, however, and felt that he had been “more than generous with other financial elements” of the separation. The insider told Us that the Ad Astra star even offered Jolie a “one-time lump sum payment of $10 million.”

The Oklahoma native joked about his past drama with ex-wives Jolie and Jennifer Aniston as he accepted the SAG Award for Best Supporting Actor in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 19. “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” he said of his award-winning role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”

Pitt and Aniston, 50, who had quite the reunion at the SAG Awards, split in January 2005. Pitt began his relationship with Jolie later that year.