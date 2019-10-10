



Talk about sour grapes! More than three years after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016, the former couple is still ironing out the details of their divorce – at least as far as their Miraval estate is concerned.

A source told Us Weekly that the onetime husband and wife’s property settlement still isn’t finalized, and that Miraval – a chateau in Correns, France, with an adjoining vineyard that covers more than 1,200 acres – is at the center of the pair’s latest conflict.

“The sticking point is the value of Miraval,” the insider said. “Angelina wants to be awarded the property as hers entirely because it was her idea to purchase the property to begin with.”

Pitt, 55, sees things differently, however, and feels that he has been “more than generous with other financial elements” of the separation. The source told Us that the Ad Astra star even offered Jolie, 44, a “one-time lump sum payment of $10 million.“

The Hollywood heavyweights purchased Miraval in 2008 for a reported $67 million, and famously tied the knot in a chapel on the grounds of the picturesque estate in August 2014.

Aside from any sentimental value the property might hold for the duo, it also includes a large vineyard where the popular Château Miraval wine is produced, including the award-winning Miraval Cotes de Provence Rosé. The beloved booze is created in a partnership between Pitt, Jolie and legendary winemakers Famille Perrin.

In January, the vineyard launched a new wine called Studio by Miraval, which is a nod to the estate’s musical history. In 1970, French jazz pianist Jacques Loussier purchased the property and installed one of Europe’s most modern recording studios. Years later, Pink Floyd recorded vocals for The Wall at Miraval.

In addition to property squabbles, Pitt is also struggling to rebuild his relationship with his adopted son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt. A source previously told Us that the college student, 18, “hasn’t been receptive” regarding a possible reconciliation with the actor.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and Maddox have had a strained relationship ever since they allegedly got into an altercation when the family was traveling on a private jet to L.A. Pitt was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.

The insider also noted that while Pitt considers his fractured relationship with Maddox a “tremendous loss,” he is holding out hope that now that he can remedy his relationship with another son of the former couple, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 15, now that his eldest child with Jolie is out of the house.

The former duo also share kids Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11, and Knox, 11.

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

