Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Kim Kardashian Stuns at LACMA Art+Film Gala: See What All the Stars Wore on the Red Carpet

By
Kim Kardashian LACMA Art Film Gala
21
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for LACMA

Kim Kardashian stunned at the star-studded LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Film+Art Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday, November 4.

The Kardashians star, 43, wore a bright pink strapless gown with dramatic black gloves. Though she had her black locks slicked back in a bun, her look was certainly giving a Marilyn Monroe vibe, à la Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Kardashian topped off the look with a stunning diamond necklace with a teardrop pendant.

Kardashian was seen enjoying the event with pals Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton as well as Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno. She also snapped a selfie with Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan.

The annual LACMA gala was filled with stars. Several celeb couples — including Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant — even made it a date night.

Scroll down to see all the stars on the red carpet at the 2023 LACMA Gala:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1298669083_andrew 290

Andrew Garfield
'The Last Duel' film premiere, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York, USA - 09 Oct 2021

Ben Affleck

Emma Chamberlain
jennifer lopez bio page

Jennifer Lopez
Jesse-Plemons-bio-page

Jesse Plemons
1351182408jessica chastain 206

Jessica Chastain

Julia Garner
Kathy Hilton Teases RHOBHs Dramatic Cast Trip Aspen I Was Frustrated

Kathleen Elizabeth Hilton
1251229391keanu_reeves_290x206

Keanu Reeves
The Perfect Updo Hair Inspo From the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian
Kirsten Dunst Beauty Gallery Oscars 2022

Kirsten Dunst
1425317300lupita nyong o 206

Lupita Nyong'o

Niecy Nash
Paris Hilton’s Quotes About Freezing Eggs and Having Kids Over the Years

Paris Hilton
David Harbour's New Series 'My Dentist's Murder Trial': Everything to Know

Pedro Pascal

Quinta Brunson

Samara Weaving
Yara Shahidi Lip Gloss Line

Yara Shahidi

More Stories