Kim Kardashian stunned at the star-studded LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Film+Art Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday, November 4.
The Kardashians star, 43, wore a bright pink strapless gown with dramatic black gloves. Though she had her black locks slicked back in a bun, her look was certainly giving a Marilyn Monroe vibe, à la Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Kardashian topped off the look with a stunning diamond necklace with a teardrop pendant.
Kardashian was seen enjoying the event with pals Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton as well as Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno. She also snapped a selfie with Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan.
The annual LACMA gala was filled with stars. Several celeb couples — including Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant — even made it a date night.
Scroll down to see all the stars on the red carpet at the 2023 LACMA Gala: