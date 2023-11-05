Kim Kardashian stunned at the star-studded LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Film+Art Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday, November 4.

The Kardashians star, 43, wore a bright pink strapless gown with dramatic black gloves. Though she had her black locks slicked back in a bun, her look was certainly giving a Marilyn Monroe vibe, à la Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Kardashian topped off the look with a stunning diamond necklace with a teardrop pendant.

Kardashian was seen enjoying the event with pals Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton as well as Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno. She also snapped a selfie with Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan.

The annual LACMA gala was filled with stars. Several celeb couples — including Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant — even made it a date night.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Scroll down to see all the stars on the red carpet at the 2023 LACMA Gala: