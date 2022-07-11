From work partners to loving companions! Keanu Reeves and his long-time girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, have been going strong since they went public with their relationship in 2019, but their love connection didn’t start right away.

The pair started as friends when they met at a dinner party in 2009. While a love connection did not form right away — instead, a professional relationship blossomed. Reeves and Grant collaborated on several projects like Reeve’s books Ode to Happiness and Shadows. The colleagues opened their own publishing company, X Artists Books, together before they romantically linked.

It wasn’t until November 2019 that the news broke that the couple were officially dating when they made their first red carpet debut together. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that they had “been dating for years” and that “it wasn’t a secret.”

After the two made headlines with their public debut, Grant jokingly said that “every single person” she knew called her to ask about her new beau. “That’s fascinating,” Grant remarked to British Vogue in March 2020. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’”

The pair continued to be spotted on date nights and spending quality time together while Reeves filmed The Matrix Resurrections in Germany in the summer of 2020. Photos surfaced of the visual artist dropping The Matrix star off on set and receiving a kiss goodbye from her boyfriend.

In March 2021, a source gave Us insight into Reeves and Grant’s happy and strong relationship. “Keanu and Alexandra are head over heels for each other,” said the source. “They fit together perfectly, and he really fawns over her when they’re together.”

Since making their relationship known to the world, the John Wick star and his girlfriend have kept a low profile, but that hasn’t stopped speculation if marriage was in the future for the two.

While the Always Be My Maybe actor has been a lifelong bachelor, he wasn’t necessarily opposed to marriage and starting a family. In 2006, Reeves spoke to Parade about the idea of settling down.

“I’m trying not to be alone so much,” he told the magazine. “And man, it’s a struggle. I want to get married. I want to have kids. That’s at the top of the mountain. I’ve got to climb the mountain first. I’ll do it. Just give me some time.”

In June 2022, a source exclusively revealed to Us Reeves’ plans for the future with Grant. “The word among his circle is that a proposal will likely happen at some point,” said the source. “But he’s not in a rush and doesn’t need a piece of paper to know Alexandra is the one for him. They’re soulmates and totally committed to the long term, and after all this time together it just keeps getting sweeter.”

Keep scrolling for Reeves and Grant’s relationship timeline: