Still going strong! Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, were spotted together in Berlin nearly one year after their relationship first made headlines.

The visual artist, 47, gave the actor, 56, a kiss from her car as she dropped him off on the set of The Matrix 4 on Sunday, October 18, in photos published by the Daily Mail. While smiling and saying goodbye to each other, she remained in the driver’s seat and he stood outside the vehicle.

Reeves bundled up in a layered gray jacket and a matching zip-up shirt with jeans and brown work boots as he returned to work. He carried a beanie and two tote bags, one slung over his shoulder and the other in his hand.

The fourth film in the Matrix franchise began production in California and was temporarily paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming has since resumed in Germany, where the couple arrived in June and have been staying at a rented property. The action flick is slated to hit theaters in December 2021.

After Reeves and Grant made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2019, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that they “have been dating since at least summer of 2017,” calling the pair “low-key and cool.”

The Speed star and the California College of the Arts graduate met at a dinner party in 2009 and were friends for years before their relationship turned romantic. They also collaborated on the 2011 and 2016 books Ode to Happiness and Shadows.

Grant revealed in March that “every single person” she knows called her after she went public with Reeves. “That’s fascinating,” she told British Vogue at the time. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’”

She played coy when asked about marriage during the interview, telling the magazine, “Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

The John Wick star previously dated actress Jennifer Syme, who died in a car accident in 2001, and model China Chow.