A family affair! Charlize Theron and more celebrities attended the 2020 Academy Awards with their family members.

The actress, 44, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Bombshell, stunned at the Sunday, February 9, awards show in a black Dior gown. The Screen Actors Guild winner paired the dress with matching heels and silver jewelry, while her mom, Gerda Maritz, rocked a navy gown.

The Long Shot star has previously credited Maritz for helping her coparent her two children. “In the beginning, I wanted to do it all and didn’t reach out for as much help as I actually needed. I felt, ‘If I don’t do all of this, then maybe I am a bad parent,’” Theron told Elle in April 2018. “The second time, I realized I am happier and my kids are happier if I ask for more help. … I’ve learned to balance things out more. I look at my fuel gauge and think, ‘Is it full or is it empty?’”

Jackson, 8, and August, 4, think that awards shows are “a waste of time,” the Atomic Blonde star said last month during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance.

“Please be [enthusiastic about my Oscar nomination] because my children aren’t,” Theron told Jimmy Kimmel at the time. “Spoiler alert, I didn’t win [the Golden Globe or Critics’ Choice Award]. They were a mixture of super sad and kind of angry, like, ‘You didn’t win?’ They were upset. The little one was like, ‘Well, I really wanted you to win,’ and my other one [had] just pure disappointment.”

The little ones were “suspicious” and asked if she’ll ”win this time” when Oscar nominations were announced in January, she went on to tell the host, 52. When Theron admitted, “Listen, there’s a good shot I’m probably not gonna win,” her eldest replied, “Well, this sounds like a waste of time, Mom.”

Theron wasn’t the only star to show up to the 92nd Academy Awards with their mother on their arm. Keanu Reeves brought Patricia Taylor to the awards show, while Laura Dern posed for pictures with Diane Ladd.

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebrities who attended the awards show with family members, from Antonio Banderas to Tom Hanks.