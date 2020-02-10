Mom’s night out! Keanu Reeves brought his mother, Patricia Taylor, to the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9.

The actor, 55, wore a black tuxedo while posing for pictures on the red carpet with the costume designer, 76. She stunned in a white suit.

Many thought the Matrix star would attend with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. In November, he and the artist, 47, stepped out at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented by Gucci in Los Angeles. The pair have been “dating for years,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

The couple, who met at a 2009 dinner party and collaborated on the books Ode to Happiness and Shadows, are “low-key and cool” together.

Jennifer Tilly opened up about their relationship on Wednesday, February 5, telling Page Six, “I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” the actress, 61, told the outlet. “She was so cool I thought she was a lesbian.”

The Child’s Play star added, “It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend. She had gone to a lot of events with him. It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years. He’s not, like, wanting the spotlight, because he’s a really low-key guy too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they’re sort of the perfect couple. I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It’s not a razzle-dazzle Hollywood romance.”

Tilly doesn’t know if Reeves and Grant are going to tie the knot because “they are artists.” The Los Angeles native explained at the time: “I don’t know. That doesn’t seem very hip and bohemian, does it? … They’re just going to do what they do.”

