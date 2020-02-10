Oscars

Keanu Reeves Brings Mom Patricia Taylor to 2020 Academy Awards: Red Carpet Pics

Keanu Reeves and Mother Patricia Taylor Oscars 2020
Mom’s night out! Keanu Reeves brought his mother, Patricia Taylor, to the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9.

The actor, 55, wore a black tuxedo while posing for pictures on the red carpet with the costume designer, 76. She stunned in a white suit.

Many thought the Matrix star would attend with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. In November, he and the artist, 47, stepped out at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented by Gucci in Los Angeles. The pair have been “dating for years,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

The couple, who met at a 2009 dinner party and collaborated on the books Ode to Happiness and Shadows, are “low-key and cool” together.

Jennifer Tilly opened up about their relationship on Wednesday, February 5, telling Page Six, “I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” the actress, 61, told the outlet. “She was so cool I thought she was a lesbian.”

The Child’s Play star added, “It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend. She had gone to a lot of events with him. It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years. He’s not, like, wanting the spotlight, because he’s a really low-key guy too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they’re sort of the perfect couple. I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It’s not a razzle-dazzle Hollywood romance.”

Tilly doesn’t know if Reeves and Grant are going to tie the knot because “they are artists.” The Los Angeles native explained at the time: “I don’t know. That doesn’t seem very hip and bohemian, does it? … They’re just going to do what they do.”

Keep scrolling to see Reeves and his mother at the awards show.

