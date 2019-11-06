



A new love! Alexandra Grant made headlines after she and Keanu Reeves went public with their relationship at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 2, leaving many of the actor’s fans wanting to know more about the visual artist.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, November 5, that the couple “have been dating for years.” While they managed to keep their romance away from the spotlight until Saturday, the source added, “It wasn’t a secret. They have been dating since at least summer of 2017.”

An eyewitness, meanwhile, told Us that Reeves, 55, and Grant, 46, “were standing next to each other and laughing by themselves” inside the Gucci-presented event.

The Matrix star previously dated actress Jennifer Syme, who died in a car accident in 2001, and model China Chow. He has also admitted to once having a crush on his Speed costar Sandra Bullock.

In light of the news of Reeves’ latest relationship, Us Weekly rounded up five things to know about Grant.

1. She Is Well-Known in the Art World

The California College of the Arts graduate, who has called R.B. Kitaj one of her biggest influences, had her first solo exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art in L.A. in 2007. Since then, she has collaborated on countless exhibitions in the L.A. area. She is best known for examining language through painting, sculpting, drawing and other art forms.

2. She Has Known Reeves Since 2009

The now-couple met at a dinner party in 2009. Grant went on to provide the illustrations for Reeves’ 2011 and 2016 books, Ode to Happiness and Shadows, respectively. They also spoke about their publishing house, X Artists’ Books, in a 2018 joint interview with Los Angeles Magazine.

3. She Is a Philanthropist

In 2008, the Ohio native founded the grantLOVE project, which produces and sells original artworks to benefit artist projects and nonprofit organizations. She has also worked with the Heart of Los Angeles and The Union for Contemporary Art.

4. She Has Invited Reeves to Her Art Shows

The source told Us that Grant “was introducing [Reeves] to people” at her most recent art opening. “They weren’t openly affectionate, but they aren’t a couple like that,” the source said. “They’re low-key and cool.”

5. She Is an Art Professor

Grant was an adjunct professor at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, for several years. She has also worked as an MFA mentor at the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, Oregon, and Syracuse University in New York.