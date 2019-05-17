Jack and Annie forever! Keanu Reeves revealed that he had a crush on Sandra Bullock when the pair worked together on Speed in 1994.

Reeves, 54, opened up about his admiration for Bullock, also 54, during his debut appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, May 17. After the daytime host played a clip of the Ocean’s 8 actress gushing over him on the show in December 2018, host Ellen DeGeneres asked whether Reeves knew that Bullock once liked him.

Reeves shook his head “no” before admitting his true feelings for his former colleague. “She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her,” he shared with DeGeneres.

The Ellen’s Game of Games host was shocked to learn “they both had crushes on each other.” However, the John Wick: Chapter 3 star suggested the likely reason their mutual feelings never came up was that they “were working.”

DeGeneres then sought to determine if Reeves had dated any of his past costars. While he played coy, the Seriously…I’m Kidding author assumed that his non-answer “sounds like yes.”

When Bullock was last on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said it was challenging for her to work with Reeves because of her attraction to him.

“I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was. It was hard. It was really hard for me to really be serious. He’d look at me and I’d be like..,” she recalled at the time.

When DeGeneres asked Bullock whether the pair ever “got together” or “dated,” the Oscar winner said she “never dated him.”

“There’s just something about me that I guess he didn’t like,” she said.

While DeGeneres suggested that Reeves was likely “intimated” by the actress, Bullock argued that “there’s nothing to intimidate.” She noted they were likely able to maintain a friendship because they never were romantically involved.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!