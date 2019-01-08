Winona Ryder is really committing to her quasi-marriage to Keanu Reeves, even calling the Matrix alum her husband!

“Once in a while, I’ll get a text: ‘Hello, husband,’” Reeves, 54, said of Ryder, 47, during his appearance on The Talk on Monday, January 7.

The frequent costars are just friends in real life, but Ryder revealed last year that an actual priest married the pair for their onscreen wedding in the 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

“No, I swear to god, I think we’re married in real life,” she told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “In that scene, [director] Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

“We said yes?” Reeves responded in the same interview. “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

Coppola later confirmed the anecdote, telling The Guardian he realized that “having the real wedding ceremony as it might be in that religion [Greek Orthodox Christianity] would be beautiful.”

During the filming of the gothic horror film, the director, now 79, recruited an actual priest and filmed the scene in a Greek Orthodox church in Los Angeles. “So in a sense, when we were all done, we realized that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony,” he added.

On Monday’s episode of The Talk, the Replicas actor revealed he was still skeptical after the EW interview: “I didn’t really believe her. And [Coppola] contacted Winona and said publicly that, yeah, that actually happened. The priest did a full ceremony and Winona and I got married … Yeah, it’s awesome.”

In real life, Ryder has been in a relationship with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011. Reeves, meanwhile, keeps his dating life private. He and the Stranger Things star also costarred in 2006’s A Scanner Darkly and 2009’s The Private Lives of Pippa Lee.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!