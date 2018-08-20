They’re attending a Destination Wedding in the new film of that name, but Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves think they themselves got married nearly three decades ago … and now director Francis Ford Coppola agrees.

Ryder, 46, first made the reveal in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, referencing her first movie with 53-year-old Reeves, Bram Stoker’s Dracula. “We actually got married in Dracula,” she said of the 1992 film. “No, I swear to god, I think we’re married in real life … In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

“We said yes?” a surprised Reeves responded. “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

In a subsequent interview with The Guardian, the 79-year-old director confirmed Ryder’s version of events. He said he realized after shooting a stylized version of the ceremony that “having the real wedding ceremony as it might be in that religion [Greek Orthodox Christianity] would be beautiful.”

So Coppola enlisted a real priest and reshot the scene in a Greek Orthodox church in Los Angeles. “This is pretty authentic and, I think, very beautiful because we actually did the ceremony and had the priest do the ceremony,” he said. “So in a sense, when we were all done, we realized that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony.”

In real life, Ryder has been in a relationship with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011.

Aside from Destination Wedding and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, she and Reeves starred together in The Private Lives of Pippa Lee and A Scanner Darkly.

