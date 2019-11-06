



Keanu Reeves and artist Alexandra Grant ’s red carpet appearance last weekend got fans talking, but they “have been dating for years,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Life & Style broke the news of the relationship on Monday, November 4, two days after Reeves, 55, and Grant, 46, attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented by Gucci in Los Angeles.

“It wasn’t a secret,” the source continues. “They have been dating since at least summer of 2017.”

The couple — who collaborated on the books Ode to Happiness and Shadows — stayed close during the LACMA event on Saturday, November 2, according to an eyewitness. “They were standing next to each other and laughing by themselves towards the beginning of the cocktail hour, and then even when they were standing talking to others, they still stood next to each other,” the eyewitness tells Us.

The duo previously stepped out together at the UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel in June 2016, the X Artists’ Books launch in Paris in November 2017, the MOCA Benefit in Los Angeles this May and the Saint Laurent Men’s Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu this June.

The first source also tells Us the John Wick actor was at Grant’s most recent art opening: “[He] was there, and she was introducing him to people. They weren’t openly affectionate, but they aren’t a couple like that. They’re low-key and cool.”

Reeves has joked about his love life in recent years — telling Ellen DeGeneres in May, for example, that his Speed costar Sandra Bullock “obviously didn’t know” he had a crush on her. For her part, Bullock, 55, previously revealed that it was challenging for her to film the 1994 movie because of “how handsome” Reeves was.

And in August 2018, the Matrix star was surprised when his Destination Wedding costar Winona Ryder said that she thought the two of them were “married in real life” after they filmed a wedding scene with a “real Romanian priest” for the 1992 horror film Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

“We said yes?” Reeves responded. “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

The actor previously dated Jennifer Syme, and the former couple suffered a miscarriage in 1999, per Insider. Syme died in a car accident in 2001.

With reporting by Brody Brown