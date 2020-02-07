Jennifer Tilly’s friendship with Alexandra Grant goes way back — as does the visual artist’s romance with Keanu Reeves.

“I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” the Child’s Play star, 61, told Page Six at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection on Wednesday, February 5. “She was so cool I thought she was a lesbian.”

Fast-forward to November 2019, when Reeves and Grant made their public debut as a couple, and Tilly was left baffled by the sudden attention on their relationship.

“It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’” Tilly told the New York Post column. “She had gone to a lot of events with him. It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”

The Family Guy voice actress said that she met Grant, 46, at a dinner party several years ago, and most recently bumped into the Ohio native at one of her art openings, which Reeves, 55, also attended.

“He’s not, like, wanting the spotlight, because he’s a really low-key guy too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they’re sort of the perfect couple,” Tilly said. “I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It’s not a razzle-dazzle Hollywood romance.”

When asked whether she thinks the pair will marry someday, the poker player told Page Six, “I don’t know. That doesn’t seem very hip and bohemian, does it? They’re artists. They’re just going to do what they do.”

After Reeves and Grant made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in November, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that they “have been dating for years.” The insider added, “It wasn’t a secret. They have been dating since at least summer of 2017. … They’re low-key and cool.”

The Matrix star, who previously dated late actress Jennifer Syme and model China Chow, met the art professor at a dinner party in 2009. She later illustrated his 2011 and 2016 books, Ode to Happiness and Shadows, respectively, and they cofounded the publishing house X Artists’ Books.