Everyone deserves to find love, especially Keanu Reeves.

Reeves is a recognizable and adored star in Hollywood who has appeared in countless high-profile films, from Toy Story 4 to the Matrix franchise. The celebrated actor has even been dubbed “the Internet’s boyfriend,” which is a title he was completely unaware of until June 2019.

Despite the world’s intrigue with Revees, the Always Be My Maybe actor has managed to keep things relatively private, especially as it pertains to who he dates. He was last reported to be dating actress China Chow in 2008, but Reeves more recently sparked interest in his romantic life once again when he stepped out holding hands with Alexandra Grant at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019.

The Constantine actor has been friends with Grant for years after they first met in 2009 at a dinner party. “It wasn’t a secret,” an insider told Us Weekly of the pair’s romance in November 2019. “They have been dating since at least [the] summer of 2017.”

Reeves has never been married, but he opened up about the idea of settling down during an interview with Parade in 2006.

“I’m trying not to be alone so much,” he told the magazine. “And man, it’s a struggle. I want to get married. I want to have kids. That’s at the top of the mountain. I’ve got to climb the mountain first. I’ll do it. Just give me some time.”

Reeves also mentioned his “vagabond” lifestyle, where he explained to the publication how “there is a bit of the gypsy” in him. He argued that “living that way seemed to make sense” for him.

“I couldn’t settle down. I liked going to new places — renting apartments, staying in hotels. Then I turned 40,” he continued. “That birthday is hard, perhaps because, you know, you’re grown-up. So now it’s a makeover for me. I have bought my first house. I wanted a home.”

Scroll down to take a closer look at who Reeves has been linked to over the years.