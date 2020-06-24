Still going strong! Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant appeared more in love than ever while out and about in Berlin.

The Matrix star, 55, and Grant, 47, arrived in Germany earlier this month as the fourth installment of the sci-fi films prepares to resume filming amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the couple goofing off together in the streets of Berlin as they waited to be joined by Reeves’ costars Neil Patrick Harris and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Reeves and the philanthropist turned heads in November 2019 when they seemingly made their relationship red carpet official at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented by Gucci in Los Angeles. As fans began to wonder how long the two had been together before stepping out in public, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that their relationship was nothing new.

“It wasn’t a secret,” the source said at the time. “They have been dating since at least summer of 2017.”

Four months after the pair stole the spotlight, Grant reflected on the surprising reaction to her A-list romance. “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” the Los Angeles-based artist teased Vogue U.K. in March. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?'”

During the same interview, the Ohio native dished on her long history with the John Wick star and opened up about her feelings about marriage.

“Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way,” she explained. “There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

Though the pair have kept their romance relatively private, their Berlin outing proves their connection is the real deal. Before gearing up to return to the Matrix set, Reeves revealed why he couldn’t say no to reprising his iconic role of Neo.

“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” he told Empire earlier this month. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”