Keanu Reeves Spotted With Alexandra Grant for 1st Time Since Going Public

Out in the open. Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, were seen together for the first time since going public with their romance on Thursday, February 20.

The painter, 46, was spotted walking with Reeves, 55, outside of the Omni hotel in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Reeves wore a black coat, brown shirt and black pants, while Grant donned a leopard print coat and black leggings. Grant was visiting the John Wick star in San Francisco, where he is filming The Matrix 4.

Grant and Reeves went public with their relationship at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2019.

“They were standing next to each other and laughing by themselves towards the beginning of the cocktail hour, and then even when they were standing talking to others, they still stood next to each other,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time.

A source told Us that although people weren’t aware that Grant and Reeves were dating, the couple weren’t hiding their relationship.

“It wasn’t a secret,” the insider said at the time. “They have been dating since at least summer of 2017.”

The source added that the actor attended Grant’s most recent art opening. “[He] was there, and she was introducing him to people,” the source recalled. “They weren’t openly affectionate, but they aren’t a couple like that. They’re low-key and cool.”

The pair have been spotted together numerous times over the past few years, including at the UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel in June 2016, the X Artists’ Books launch in Paris in November 2017, the MOCA Benefit in Los Angeles in May 2019 and the Saint Laurent Men’s Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu in June 2019.

Prior to his relationship with Grant, Reeves dated Jennifer Syme from 1998 to 2000. The former couple suffered a miscarriage in 1999. Syme passed away in a car wreck at the age of 28 in 2001.