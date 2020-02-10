And the award for best presenters goes to … Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton stole the 2020 Oscars by giving fans a Something’s Gotta Give reunion while presenting together.

After welcoming each other to the stage to present Best Original Screenplay, the two former costars, who appeared together in the 2003 rom-com, started joking with one another.

“It’s been a long time since you and I made that movie, that movie, Something’s Gotta Give. Remember me in it?” Keaton, 74, asked her fellow presenter as the crowd laughed.

“Yah, you were amazing,” Reeves, 55, replied, which prompted Keaton to add, “You were amazing!”

The Matrix actor then talked about the first time he read Nancy Meyer’s script for their joint film. The script for the movie, which was about a womanizer (Jack Nicholson) who likes younger women but falls in love with someone closer to his age (the mother of the young lady he’s originally seeing), is something Reeves will “never forget” reading.

“Yeah, no, yeah, no. No, no, I mean obviously me neither,” the Book Club actress quipped back. “That was a lot of crying in there. Lots of laughing and crying. We had some really, well, let’s be frank, good times.”

“Good times,” Reeves, who attended the awards show with his mom, agreed. “You and Jack!” he quipped, to which Keaton shot back, “I wouldn’t go that far. But anyway.”

The Annie Hall actress pointed out “that’s really the power of a great script” before asking Reeves, “Am I right about that?” She then answered her own question saying, “I am, OK.”

The two then announced the winner as Parasite but not before Keaton almost dropped the winner’s envelope causing her friend to chuckle and read it himself.

After seeing the two stars on stage, Meyers, 70, teased fans with an alternate ending to the movie — Keaton’s Erica ended up with Reeve’s Julian.

“Whoa. Maybe they did end up together,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday about Keaton and Reeve’s characters.